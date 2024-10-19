Fruity Cereal Clarified Milk Punch Recipe

Perhaps the most adult way to enjoy sugary breakfast cereal, this recipe makes use of fruity cereal milk to create an elegant, complex cocktail that, in spite of its appearance, will bring you back to your childhood with its nostalgic flavor. As well as a favorite childhood treat left at the end of a bowl of sugary cereal, cereal milk has been all the rage ever since Christina Tosi brought it to the forefront — first as a panna cotta at David Chang's restaurant, Momofuku, and then at her own shop, Milk Bar. This recipe continues the culinary exploration she began, using fruity cereal milk to create a cocktail that is complex, interesting, and just plain fun.

This recipe involves first imbuing the milk and vodka with the flavors of your favorite fruity breakfast cereal. This is mixed with macerated raspberries and a bit of sugar to add sweetness, color, and another layer of fruity flavor. Finally, lemon juice is used to curdle the cereal milk, allowing you to strain out the proteins, leaving only a crystal clear, well-balanced, and delightfully creamy cocktail that will surprise everyone you serve it to with the underlying flavor of cereal milk.