Aldi Is Releasing A Haunted House Cookie Kit For Halloween Season

While Aldi has already begun releasing its fall-themed Finds, one upcoming product is bound to have fans of spooky season shivering with anticipation. Starting October 2, shoppers can snag a Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit courtesy of Benton's, one of the chain's many private-label brands. The kit, which will retail for $9.99, contains everything you need to create an edible ode to all things Halloween, including a cookie house (plus a small cookie man and cookie pumpkin to make the haunted house a haunted home), icing, and candies to decorate your domicile. Because all items are pre-made, you only need to assemble them, which makes this an ideal activity for kids and adults alike.

Aldi has released this haunted house cookie kit in past years, and this year's version is just one of many enticing special, Halloween-inspired buys; others include pajamas, coffee mugs, pet playhouses, and even adult-sized costume onesies to conceal your physical form lest you're being pursued by otherworldly ghosts and ghouls. In case you thought gingerbread houses were relegated to the Christmas season, Aldi is here to prove you wrong.