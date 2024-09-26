Aldi Is Releasing A Haunted House Cookie Kit For Halloween Season
While Aldi has already begun releasing its fall-themed Finds, one upcoming product is bound to have fans of spooky season shivering with anticipation. Starting October 2, shoppers can snag a Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit courtesy of Benton's, one of the chain's many private-label brands. The kit, which will retail for $9.99, contains everything you need to create an edible ode to all things Halloween, including a cookie house (plus a small cookie man and cookie pumpkin to make the haunted house a haunted home), icing, and candies to decorate your domicile. Because all items are pre-made, you only need to assemble them, which makes this an ideal activity for kids and adults alike.
Aldi has released this haunted house cookie kit in past years, and this year's version is just one of many enticing special, Halloween-inspired buys; others include pajamas, coffee mugs, pet playhouses, and even adult-sized costume onesies to conceal your physical form lest you're being pursued by otherworldly ghosts and ghouls. In case you thought gingerbread houses were relegated to the Christmas season, Aldi is here to prove you wrong.
What to expect from Aldi's spooky, special buy
While you'll need to wait a while before you can actually try out Benton's Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit for yourself, Aldi fans have shared their impressions of previous versions of the product online. On Facebook, a poster described the cookie house as "fun to build" and assured people that the pre-made icing included in the kit was capable of holding the different components together. The post was met with lots of positive comments, with some commenters describing the final product as "adorable" and "super cute."
As for the ease of the construction process, previous haunted house kits have featured detailed instructions that include images as well as text for further clarification. And because piping icing onto baked goods is challenging even for seasoned bakers, Aldi makes the process a little easier by including an icing bag in the kit. Like many of the chain's seasonal products, this cookie kit is bound to sell out fast, but Aldi will likely have lots of scary things in store this Halloween.