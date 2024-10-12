Celebrity Chefs Who Totally Changed Their Look

If variety is the spice of life, these celebrity chefs are zesting it up in and out of the kitchen. At the end of the day, celebrity chefs are brand ambassadors unto themselves, and staying relevant means being recognizable. For many famous chefs (especially those who do a lot of T.V.), being memorable in the media involves specializing in a specific cuisine, maybe having a catchphrase or two, and embracing a sense of personal style. In the case of these celebrity chefs, that personal style is something that has been subject to change.

To the culinary mavens who stick to chef whites and keep it au naturel so the focus stays on the food, we salute you — but that's not what we're here to discuss. We are delving into the celebrity chefs who took a bolder route and totally changed up their look. We're also exploring why these chefs made the decision to switch things up — because there's always a reason.

Did they get bit by the fashion bug? Opt for a post-fame makeover? Change their lifestyle? Some of these chefs changed their look gradually over time, while others took a more drastic or immediate approach. Are some of your favorite celebrity chefs on the list? Keep reading to find out.