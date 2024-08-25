Richard Blais' Evolution Is Seriously Turning Heads

There's no guarantee that competing in a cooking show will kickstart a career as a celebrity chef, but Richard Blais is one of those very success stories. Since starring in Season 4 of "Top Chef," he's gone on to not only appear on the likes of "Top Chef Masters" and "Chopped All-Stars: Mega Chefs," but also go full circle and serve as a judge on "Top Chef Canada" and "Guy's Grocery Games," as well as expanding his impressive portfolio of restaurants.

But long before Blais was a scientifically-minded restaurateur with multiple cookbooks and podcasts under his belt, he was a McDonald's employee from Long Island whose expertise lay more in deep-frying a Filet-O-Fish than whipping up a gourmet meal. As per Blais himself, he didn't always know what he wanted to do in life; cooking just so happened to fill the gap until he realized it was his final destination. "It never felt like work, and eventually the people and team aspect of a kitchen combined with the fact that I was learning that food was an art and craft ignited a passion that was right in front of me all along," he said (via FARE).

But how exactly does one accidentally go from wielding a spatula beneath the Golden Arches to sharing hosting duties with Gordon Ramsay and befriending Guy Fieri? We've stepped back in time to take a look at how Blais has evolved over the years.