Aldi's Halloween-Themed Pasta To Make Its Spooky Return To Grocery Shelves
Aldi shoppers can look forward to the return of a nostalgia-inducing spooky season favorite — Halloween-themed pasta. According to information the company shared with Mashed, the festive pasta will make its way back to Aldi stores on Wednesday, October 2. Whether you're planning an All Hallow's Eve gathering with friends, family, neighbors, or coworkers or simply embracing the shorter days and darker nights, this celebratory pasta offers a playful way to infuse a bit of holiday spirit into your meals.
The limited-time Reggano Halloween Pasta has become a staple for those who enjoy adding whimsical flair to their autumn menu. This year's pasta includes purple, orange, and yellow macaroni noodles shaped like jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, owls, bats, and spiders. Sold in 1.1-pound bags at $2.49 each, the pasta is a budget-friendly ingredient for frightfully fun lunches and dinners. Speaking of creepy cuisine, Aldi is also releasing a Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit for its crafty customers.
Scary-fun ways to cook Aldi's Halloween-themed pasta
If you're wondering how to whip up Aldi's Halloween-themed pasta, the possibilities are endless. For instance, mac and cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. The vibrant orange-and-violet-tinted pasta makes the perfect base for a creamy cheddar sauce. You can elevate the texture by sprinkling some crispy breadcrumbs on top. Take full advantage of seasonal produce by preparing a batch of easy butternut squash pasta. Fold in some sautéed kale or spinach for a pop of green; The contrast with the traditional Halloween hues will make your plate eye-catching and flavorful.
Get creative with a scary holiday pasta salad. Toss the Halloween-shaped noodles with sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, roasted pumpkin seeds, mini mozzarella balls, and a tangy vinaigrette for a colorful dish. If you're in the mood for something heartier, bake the batty pasta into a cheesy casserole with marinara sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and garlic (to ward off the vampires, of course). Pair this eerie, carb-rich entrée with any of our dozens of Halloween recipes to give your party guests a fright, including devilish desserts, spine-tingling sides, and chilling beverages.