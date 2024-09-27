Aldi's Halloween-Themed Pasta To Make Its Spooky Return To Grocery Shelves

Aldi shoppers can look forward to the return of a nostalgia-inducing spooky season favorite — Halloween-themed pasta. According to information the company shared with Mashed, the festive pasta will make its way back to Aldi stores on Wednesday, October 2. Whether you're planning an All Hallow's Eve gathering with friends, family, neighbors, or coworkers or simply embracing the shorter days and darker nights, this celebratory pasta offers a playful way to infuse a bit of holiday spirit into your meals.

The limited-time Reggano Halloween Pasta has become a staple for those who enjoy adding whimsical flair to their autumn menu. This year's pasta includes purple, orange, and yellow macaroni noodles shaped like jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, owls, bats, and spiders. Sold in 1.1-pound bags at $2.49 each, the pasta is a budget-friendly ingredient for frightfully fun lunches and dinners. Speaking of creepy cuisine, Aldi is also releasing a Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit for its crafty customers.