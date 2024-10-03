Pitfalls, Problems, And Potential Health Risks To Keep In Mind When Grilling

Firing up the grill is a regular pastime for many. Not only is it fun to be the boss of the grill, but grilling is known as a healthy alternative to other cooking methods like deep frying. "Grilling can be a healthier cooking method as it requires less oil and allows fats to drip away from the food," said Dr. Chris Mohr, Fitness and Nutrition Advisor at Fortune Recommends Health.

While the grill may be the preferred cooking method for many foods, there are some items that are less desirable when grilled. Akanksha Kulkarni, RDN at Prowise Healthcare, said that grilling "encourages the cook to remove the excess fat from the food being prepared, which as a result leads to reduced fat intake. Grilled dishes made of lean cuts and veggies still pack most of their nutritional benefits, and they are also lower in calories than when fried or pan-fried." But not everyone reaches for vegetables when they're planning to grill.

Your cooking method, foods you choose to grill, and marinade choices can have significant effects on your health. Chefs and health experts have weighed in on some pitfalls and mistakes when it comes to grilling, including health risks related to flare-ups, meats you'll want to try selectively (and those you could reach for instead), and tips to help you make well-cooked, reasonably healthy food on the grill. Here's what experts want you to know before your next cookout.