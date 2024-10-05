DiGiorno Vs Red Baron: Who Has The Best Frozen Pizza?

If you claim to be a pizza fan but you don't have your freezer stuffed full of frozen pies to heat and eat on the spur of the moment, do you even know how to pizza? There should be at least a couple boxes from the best frozen pizza providers in your stash at all times, replenished as soon as you've eaten the last one. And if the brands you're eyeing are DiGiorno or Red Baron, you could use a little information about which one is at the top of the frozen food chain.

Putting these frozen pizza pioneers side by side is the best way to determine which is the better way to spend your pizza budget. Rather than letting you fumble into the frozen pizza aisle and feel your way through, I set up a simple culinary comparison to find out if DiGiorno is as delicious as delivery like the commercials say or if Red Baron is the only way to fly when it comes to the frozen pizza game. Sometimes, you just have to fire up the oven, taste a slice of each brand, and find out firsthand which frozen pizza is worth your hard-earned cash. Oh, the trouble I go to for the sake of culinary curiosity.