Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito Recipe

Sushi and burritos may sound like two foods that are distinctly different — so much so that you might think they couldn't possibly fuse together into one cohesive dish — but recipe developer Tess Le Moing's spicy tuna sushi burrito proves that even the most unlikely of duos can work together quite well. As Le Moing tells us, "I wanted to make a true food fusion here. It's more like a burrito with ingredients you'd find in sushi, not a giant sushi roll like many other recipes out there have done."

So, what specific elements of sushi and burritos are at play here? Well, for starters, Le Moing uses nori as the "tortilla," wrapping it in the way that a traditional Mexican burrito would be packaged up. The inside of the burrito is where sushi lovers will get excited, with sushi rice, tuna, sliced cucumber, and jalapeño coming together to create a filling that is quite reminiscent of a California roll. And, as if the burrito-like shape and sushi-inspired fillings weren't enough, Le Moing brings two staple toppings of each respective dish — avocado and wasabi — together to create a guacamole with a real kick, and one that adds "a nice creamy richness to the burrito." You can always skip the wasabi and stick with plain guac, and as a matter of fact, just about anything in this sushi burrito is interchangeable based on preference.