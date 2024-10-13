The Worst Secrets Of Panera Bread Exposed

This one is something that not every location deals with, but some do. The drink dispensers, especially for the green tea and iced tea? You may want to reconsider using those. One report from a former employee claimed that the circulating lemonade and green tea dispensers were cleaned only once a month and had a mold problem. The mold appeared to be on the outside and not the inside of the dispensers, but that's still too close for our tastes. For years now, mold and slime on and near drink dispensers at restaurants have been a public issue, with multiple reports warning both restaurant owners and customers to be on the lookout. Any sign of mold on a machine is a bad one.

But what's worse is that some Panera locations might not have the best cleaning schedule for the drink machines' innards. One report claimed the interior of the tea container on an iced tea dispenser — something that should be cleaned nightly — was covered with some sort of gunk, as if it hadn't been cleaned in a long time. Obviously, some locations of any chain restaurant are going to be better or worse than others at keeping things clean, and Panera is no exception. So, we don't want to imply that every Panera location is like this. But at least two of them out there really needed to revamp cleaning protocols.