Big Changes Are Coming To Panera In 2024

Panera is unveiling a new menu on April 4. You'll see four new salads, four new sandwiches, and, for all you bacon aficionados out there, the Bacon Mac & Cheese is graduating to official menu status. But it's not just new items getting all the attention. Enhancements are coming to 12 classic sandwiches and salads, including the Green Goddess Chicken Salad, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, and the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Melt. And for those of us watching our wallets without wanting to skimp on flavor, participating cafes are introducing a new selection of menu items for under $10.

While the new menu is generating a lot of buzz, that's not the only big change coming to Panera in 2024. Less glamorous changes are also in the works. Panera, long hailed as a leader in its commitment to serving antibiotic-free meat, might be dialing back on some of its standards. And while frozen food has always been part of Panera's kitchen strategy, the restaurant may be relying on frozen foods more and more and talented in-café bakers less and less. All the while, the saga of Panera's Charged Lemonade continues to squeeze out headlines involving lawsuits. While this refreshing beverage is sticking around for now, don't be surprised if you find it playing hard to get behind the counter. So, let's break bread — and maybe a salad leaf — and dive into the evolving world of Panera in 2024.