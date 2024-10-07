Tortilla Rolling Is Key For Perfect Copycat Chili's Southwest Egg Rolls

While Chili's might not be synonymous with pioneering fusion cuisine, this casual chain does have one appetizer on the menu that more or less fits the profile — Southwest Egg Rolls. Like the original, our copycat Southwest Egg Rolls use a tasty blend of bell peppers, black beans, cheese, chicken, corn, and jalapeños for the filling. To extend the Southwestern theme, it also uses flour tortillas in place of egg roll wrappers. But wait, doesn't that basically make these appetizers chimichangas? Shhhh! Yes, it does, but if Chili's wants to use the term "egg rolls," we'll play along. (Plus, the restaurant serves them sliced on the diagonal, so maybe that's the difference maker?) At any rate, mixing up the filling for these whatever-you-want-to-call-'ems takes just a few minutes. However, the tricky part comes when you start filling and rolling.

The medium flour tortillas used by recipe developer Kristen Carli measure about 7 inches in diameter, which is somewhat smaller than the 10-inch kind typically used for burritos. Nonetheless, you'll be rolling them up in much the same way: Plop the filling in the middle, fold in the sides of the circle, then roll it up as tight as you can. When you start frying these egg rolls, be sure to keep the seam side facing down. This will help prevent the rolls from breaking apart once it's time to flip and cook the other side.