Our Favorite Store-Bought Burger Sauce Is A Bacon-Aioli Infusion
Some of the world's most iconic hamburgers feature good sauces, and your homemade burgers should, too. However, that doesn't mean you need to spend hours trying to figure out the right ratio of ingredients to replicate your favorite spread (though we do have some spot-on copycat recipes for Big Mac sauce and In-N-Out sauce if you want to give them a go). Instead, turn to the condiment aisle at your local grocery store, and pick up a bottle of Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli, which earned the top spot in Mashed's ranking of store-bought burger sauces.
Our ranker tried 11 sauces, which they sampled on their own rather than on top of a burger to discern which flavors come from the sauces themselves. They also taste-tested each one twice to ensure they didn't miss out on any of the condiments' subtleties. While a few of the sauces were clearly meant to mimic some of fast food's most popular burger spreads, our ranker found that Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli had an identity all its own. The unique sauce features a good balance of garlic, bacon, and hickory-smoked flavors that will give your burger a deep richness.
Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli isn't just for burgers
Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli isn't just a good addition to a hamburger. Our ranker went as far as to call this spread "exceptional" and said it could even be a suitable placeholder for bacon should you ever be out of the pork product and have a bacon cheeseburger on your mind. If burgers aren't your thing, this sauce is still worthy of a place in your refrigerator, as it can be used as a topping for virtually any sandwich (yes, even a bacon butty sando) or a dip for chicken nuggets, veggies, or fries.
However, if you're not a certified bacon lover, that doesn't mean there isn't another good burger sauce out there for you. Kraft's Burger Aioli, a sister product of our favorite burger sauce, earned a respectable fourth place in our ranking, but if you're looking for a more traditional burger sauce akin to what you might find at your favorite fast food restaurant, Top Secret Recipes Burger Spread, the runner-up to Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli, is the one to choose.