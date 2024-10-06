Our Favorite Store-Bought Burger Sauce Is A Bacon-Aioli Infusion

Some of the world's most iconic hamburgers feature good sauces, and your homemade burgers should, too. However, that doesn't mean you need to spend hours trying to figure out the right ratio of ingredients to replicate your favorite spread (though we do have some spot-on copycat recipes for Big Mac sauce and In-N-Out sauce if you want to give them a go). Instead, turn to the condiment aisle at your local grocery store, and pick up a bottle of Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli, which earned the top spot in Mashed's ranking of store-bought burger sauces.

Our ranker tried 11 sauces, which they sampled on their own rather than on top of a burger to discern which flavors come from the sauces themselves. They also taste-tested each one twice to ensure they didn't miss out on any of the condiments' subtleties. While a few of the sauces were clearly meant to mimic some of fast food's most popular burger spreads, our ranker found that Kraft's Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli had an identity all its own. The unique sauce features a good balance of garlic, bacon, and hickory-smoked flavors that will give your burger a deep richness.