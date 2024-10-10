New Native American Cuisine, Explained

It's hard to precisely define new Native cuisine, partly due to the diversity of culinary traditions among Indigenous peoples, but also because Native American chefs often interpret the phrase differently. Traditional foods usually play a major role in dishes, but some chefs opt to include foods introduced to Native Americans from first contact (meaning first contact with European settlers and the foods they brought with them) and beyond. Navajo tacos, one of the foods the Southwest is known for, are a good example of this fusion of elements. The dish features ingredients like beans, tomatoes, lettuce, chiles, and cheese, which are served atop Native American fry bread.

While the ingredients and preparations can vary greatly from chef to chef, the predominant goal of new Native cuisine is to preserve the ancestral foods and cooking techniques vital to Indigenous peoples. For example, preparations often include the Three Sisters — beans, squash, and corn — which were vital crops for many Native tribes in the Americas. New Indigenous cuisine also empowers Native American chefs to select foods and create recipes of their own volition in an effort to right historical wrongs inflicted on Native peoples.