Krabby Patty Burgers Are Swimming To Wendy's Menus

Just in case the thought of a burger with a new kind of sauce doesn't float your boat, Wendy's and Paramount are sweetening the deal with a new kind of Frosty, as well. From time to time, Wendy's introduces new limited-time flavors including birthday cake in 2019, strawberry Frosties in 2021, and the three Frosty sundaes that have only been available in Ohio so far (although they may be released nationwide next year), but it seems the chain has never done a mango-pineapple one before. This drink-dessert hybrid, which has been dubbed the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, so as to fit in with the SpongeBob theme, is made with a vanilla Frosty mix base and is flavored with fruit puree.

If you're in or around LA's Panorama City neighborhood on October 7, you can actually get a sneak preview of both the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty and the Krabby Patty when both items debut at what's being described as an "immersive Wendy's drive-thru experience." What this means, we can't say, since aren't all drive-thru experiences immersive? (Unless you get DoorDash, of course, in which case they'll tend to be more virtual.) We assume there'll be SpongeBob decorations of some sort, though. At any rate, if you're curious, you can check it out up through the 8th. On that day, however, both the SpongeBob-themed burgers and drinks will also be available at all Wendy's locations and can be ordered via the chain's app, as well.