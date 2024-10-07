The Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert You Can Leave Off Of Your Grocery List

Our reviewer was "flabbergasted" in regards to "how [Trader Joe's] got oat milk ice cream to taste so strongly of oat that nothing else could possibly make it through." A look at the product packaging reveals that the oat base of the treat includes dextrose, which is a type of sugar derived from wheat or corn. Dextrose is not quite as sweet as traditional cane sugar, which could potentially explain the imbalance of flavors here. Consider that some other oat milk-based ice cream products are made using both sugar and corn syrup, two highly-potent sweeteners.

Lest you think that we here at Mashed are alone in our dislike of the product, some Trader Joe's fans on Reddit shared similar sentiments. One user on the Trader Joe's Reddit community likened the taste of the dessert to Play-Doh, while another stated, "The chocolate wasn't chocolate-y enough? And the ice cream wasn't great either." It should be noted that the product did have some fans, but one commenter summed it up fairly succinctly when stating, "We eat a lot of Trader Joe's ice cream, both dairy and dairy free, and this is the only product that I though[t] was meh at best." After all, Trader Joe's has gotten dairy-free ice cream right in the past, so here's hoping this item undergoes a quality overhaul sometime soon.