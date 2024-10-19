The Worst Zucchini Mistakes You Can Make

Zucchini is almost 95% water, so it's no wonder it can turn out mushy when cooked. But don't despair — it doesn't have to be mushy. All you have to do is minimize its moisture content, and there are multiple ways to do it. If you want to make absolutely certain that your zucchini doesn't get soggy, your best option is to start by removing the water with salt even before you start cooking it.

Salt is hydrophilic, meaning that it loves water. When you sprinkle salt over a moisture-rich food like zucchini and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes, it draws out the moisture and reduces that 95% water content even before heat is applied. You don't need much salt either. Just a ½ teaspoon for each pound of zucchini will do. Not only do you get diminishing returns with extra salt when it comes to the moisture content, but it could also quickly lead to a vegetable so salty that it's inedible.

If you opt for this method, make sure to drain the zucchini or pat it dry with paper towels before you cook with it. There's no point drawing out all that moisture if you don't then remove it from the veggie.