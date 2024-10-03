Why You Should Be Wary About Drinking Apple Cider This Fall

As the leaves begin to change and we all bust out our favorite flannels, one fall treat might call for a second look before you sip. We're talking about apple cider, which is often served fresh from the orchard, unfiltered and unpasteurized. Health officials, such as the Ogle County Health Department, are reminding us that unpasteurized cider can come with serious health risks.

Whether you're adding booze to cider before warming it up or having a glass after a day of apple-picking, unpasteurized juices can contain harmful bacteria that can cause severe illness. This is especially true for vulnerable groups such as babies and younger kids, pregnant people, older folks, and people who are immunocompromised. If you fall into one of these categories, drinking unpasteurized apple cider could cause more harm than seasonal joy.

To stay safe, be sure to check if your apple cider has been pasteurized. Most apple orchards don't pasteurize their cider, as this isn't required. The law does require packaged products to carry a warning label if they haven't been treated for safety. If you're drinking cider by the glass at an orchard or farmers market, though, you should ask if it's been pasteurized since by-the-glass sales don't have to include a warning label.