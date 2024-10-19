The 6 Most Unhealthy Potbelly Sandwiches You Can Order, And 6 Alternatives

Potbelly is a sandwich chain in the U.S. that has over 425 locations. It originated in Chicago and has been growing quickly since 1996. Many people love its sandwiches, especially because there are so many delicious and unique options on the menu. There is also an app that gives customers incentives to keep coming back — and when you can save a dime or two on lunch, why not?

The only downside to constantly eating sandwiches is that sometimes, they can be deceivingly unhealthy. You may think you're making a healthy decision by ordering a simple deli meat option, but little do you know you're eating your days' worth of saturated fat and sodium. It's one thing to be aware of when you're eating a not-so-healthy meal, but it's another to be blissfully unaware.

We want our readers to make smart health decisions, so we've come up with a list of Potbelly sandwiches that aren't the best for your health, and offer you alternatives to order instead. We kept in mind calorie count, saturated fat, and sodium while making this list. Consuming too many calories can lead to weight gain and abdominal discomfort, while having a diet high in saturated fat and sodium are detrimental to your heart health. Choosing options that have low numbers in those three categories can help you live a healthier and longer life, one sandwich at a time.