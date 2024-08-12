The Healthiest And Unhealthiest Toppings For Your Deli Sandwich

Deli sandwiches are the perfect lunch, and you can't tell us otherwise. Whether you make the sandwich yourself at home or pick it up from the local deli — they can be an easy, nutritious, and tasty lunch to keep you fueled for the rest of the day.

Not only can sandwiches provide you with great nutritional value, but there are also so many varieties and recipes that you can try so that your taste buds never get bored. You could always go for the classic turkey sandwich, go for a ham and cheese, make it fancy with all the meats with an Italian sandwich, or stray from the deli meat path and go for a tuna salad, chicken salad, or veggie salad sandwich.

Not only can you choose from a large variety of sandwich styles themselves, but you can make each individual type taste different with various toppings. Now, some toppings can add to the nutritional value of the sandwich immensely, and some completely take down the "healthy" points quite a bit.

We want you to make informed decisions when building your sandwich, and know which condiments or toppings can do more harm than good, and which ones you should focus on adding to help get more health benefits. In this list, we dove into the nutritional information for each item. Whether they were high in calories, or high in beneficial vitamins and minerals, we uncover it all.