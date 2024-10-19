Celebrity Chefs Who Have Closed The Most Restaurants

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Eating at your favorite chef's restaurant should be a special experience, or at least a positive one. The trouble is, high profile chefs don't get it right every time. For celebrity chefs who continuously open one restaurant after the other, their whole operation might start to feel like one giant commodity — and commodities don't hold public interest for long. Losing the public's interest is a tried and true recipe for how to close a restaurant. A recipe these celeb chefs know by heart.

The famous chefs who have closed the most restaurants aren't failures by any means, and they don't approach restaurant ownership the same way. The chefs we'll look at fall into two categories. In one group are the purists, classically trained chefs for whom opening restaurants is a way of life. The other group comprises the enterprising chefs. They are doing everything, everywhere, all at once. Owning a restaurant empire is a mere accessory to a brand that includes TV shows, product lines, and a bunch of other ventures in between.

One could argue that the best way for a famous chef to connect with people is by feeding them — unless of course the food disappoints. Be it not-great food, a lackluster concept, a problematic business model, or simply falling on hard times, a celebrity name on the door doesn't always keep restaurants afloat. Let's see which celebrity chefs have closed more restaurants than anyone else — the numbers might surprise you.