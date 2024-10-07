Winning Hell's Kitchen May Not Be The Opportunity We Think - Exclusive Dark Side Of Reality TV Clip

"Hell's Kitchen" is a long-running reality TV competition show in which emerging chefs participate in cooking challenges devised by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. It's also the subject of an episode of "Dark Side of Reality TV," a Vice TV production that provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of popular reality program. While Hell's Kitchen finalist Johnathan Benvenuti claimed the show changed his life for the better, not all contestants share his point of view.

In the "Hell's Kitchen" episode of "Dark Side of Reality TV," which airs October 8, Season 15 winner Ariel Malone tells viewers what happened after besting the other contestants and landing a dream job at Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant BLT Steak. While Malone says she was promised an executive chef position at the dining establishment, she later learned that she was considered "paid talent" and was asked to, in her words, "take pictures and kiss babies and that kind of thing." Ultimately, Malone was told that someone else would be in charge of dinner service, despite her being promised a role as the restaurant's head chef (complete with a $250,000 annual salary) after winning the competition. The episode will also feature other "Hell's Kitchen" contestants and winners, including Michael Wray, Elsie Ramos, Tek Moore, and Van Hurd.