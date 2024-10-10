What, Exactly, Is Dark Cuisine?

For reasons we can't explain, some of us are drawn to odd things, the otherworldly, the downright inconceivable — perhaps even the gross. It's this sort of wicked fascination that feeds the ever-growing dark cuisine trend. Born from the mind of Etsushi Ogawa, creator of the 1990s manga "Chuuka Ichiban!" hei an liao li ("dark cuisine") was the specialty of his story's villains — the Dark Cooking Society. In recent years, folks in China have started using the term to describe a cooking style that pushes the boundaries of what diners find acceptable... or even appetizing.

Now, we're not talking about foods like sugar and potatoes that have a dark history. Dark cuisine is often so outlandish in its appearance or flavor combinations that something about it actually pulls you in. Maybe you don't necessarily want to take a big bite, but a part of you just can't look away. The term came into the common lexicon in 2012 when folks in China started using it to describe a picture of stargazy pie — a British pie that has fish heads poking from the top crust in such a way that it looks like they're trying to writhe their way out. Since then, it has inspired a world of bizarre food combinations intentionally designed to push people outside of their comfort zones.