4 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Thousand Island Dressing

Let's be real. Salad dressing is one of the most delicious toppings — and it can be great for more than just salad. One of many people's favorites is thousand island dressing. With its rich and creamy flavor, it tastes great on anything from a kale salad to a hamburger. Many brands have their own twists on thousand island dressing. Some brands taste better than others, some are healthier, and some are neither.

Not all salad dressings are creamy, and that's where thousand island dressing is a bit more unhealthy than Italian dressing or vinaigrettes. Most thousand island dressings are made with mayonnaise, which is high in fat. Fat isn't necessarily unhealthy; however, it's a macronutrient that can quickly add up throughout the day. Drinks, dressings, and condiments are some of the common culprits that cause people to eat too much fat within a day. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends a maximum of 80 grams of fat consumed per day, and no more than 25 of those grams should be saturated. This is for someone on a 2,000-calorie diet — so these numbers fluctuate for each individual.

There are other things to consider as well, like total amounts of calories, sugar, sodium, and ingredients used in the dressings. We combed through a variety of brands that make thousand island dressing and curated a list of the healthiest and not-so-healthy options.