Even the humblest meals deserve a lift every once in a while. For example, tuna salad can be seriously upgraded with the help of ingredients like breadcrumbs, soy sauce, jalapeño pepper juice, and apple slices. However, this classic seafood favorite is instantly amplified when roasted garlic is invited to the party. The beloved allium delivers a richness that beautifully complements the tuna's savory, briny profile.

So, what makes roasted garlic so magical in tuna salad? For one, it brings a sophisticated layer of flavor to the fish. Raw garlic, often considered a bit too potent for lighter fare, can overpower more delicate ingredients like tuna. But when garlic is roasted, it develops a mellow, buttery, caramelized sweetness that enhances rather than competes with the tuna.

The texture of roasted garlic is also a game-changer. When roasted, garlic cloves become incredibly soft and spreadable, blending effortlessly into the mustard and mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt if that's more your jam). Its smoothness works harmoniously with the tuna and dressing, creating a velvety consistency throughout. Be sure to avoid making the biggest mistake when roasting garlic: not letting it cook long enough. We recommend giving the bulbs at least 45 minutes in the oven.