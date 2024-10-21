What Really Happens When You Ask The Bartender To Make Your Drink 'Extra Strong'

"Hook me up," "make it a strong one," and the dreaded "I can't taste the alcohol in this" are all immediate red flags to your bartender. Very rarely will asking your bartender to heavy-hand their pours put you in their good graces, even if your intent is simply to connect. It may be an innocent comment on your part, but bartenders have heard it too many times from customers hoping for freebies. Apart from being one reason your bartender could end up hating you, complaining about the amount of alcohol could result in a number of things –– but probably not free booze.

I am a former server and bartender with over seven years in the service industry. I've been behind the bar in a range of atmospheres, from platinum country clubs and fine dining restaurants to biker bars and 24-hour diners. As such, I have personally handled hundreds of customers who have requested an "extra strong" drink.

Now, a bartender's distaste for this popular request isn't to say that they can't be generous. However, they usually use their own discretion of whose drink they choose to "hook up." You're better off building a rapport or being kind than to expect special treatment right out of the gate. In other words, if you have to ask for a stronger pour, your chances of getting one are slim. Here's what happens when you ask your bartender for an "extra strong" drink, and it's rarely what you're really asking for.