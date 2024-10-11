Fall Dessert Board With Pumpkin and Hot Cocoa Dips Recipe

Classic charcuterie boards with various cured meats, cheeses, and crackers certainly have a place in this world, but what if you're looking for something on the sweeter side? Enter, the dessert board, a beautiful platter often arranged in a similar fashion to a charcuterie but with various sweet treats, fruits, and decadent dips. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins took the idea of a classic dessert board and ran with it, transforming it into a festive fall feast. Her take on a fall dessert board, which comes with all sorts of sweet dippers and both a pumpkin and hot cocoa dip, is any snack lover's dream. And, considering Watkins is a self-proclaimed snack enthusiast herself, it's safe to say that this board covers a wide range of flavor profiles and sweetness levels.

"I like the seasonality of this sweet snack board," Watkins tells us, explaining that her intentional choice of fall-geared goodies — apples, pears, cinnamon cookies, and even caramel popcorn — helps add to the autumnal nature of this board. "I also like how the board can be morphed to feed a group or scaled to satisfy a hearty sweet tooth," she adds, meaning that you can whip up an extravagant fall dessert board for a movie night or party, or you can scale it down to accommodate you and you alone.