If You're Not Baking Your Avocados, You're Seriously Missing Out

Avocados are one of those ingredients you'll never regret having available in your kitchen thanks to their versatility. You can mash them for a quick guacamole with chips or make brunch classic avocado toast. They can add a subtle creaminess to sandwiches and burgers or be sprinkled atop a grain bowl for extra fat and flavor. They're even a bit of a baking secret weapon, as you can swap butter out for avocado in a wide variety of baked goods. However, if you're not baking avocados, you're not using the beloved ingredient to its full potential. A few minutes in the oven amps up avocado creaminess even more.

Now, we're not suggesting you bake your avocados before adding them to your tacos or salads — that would likely result in unappealing, mushy brown chunks. Instead, seek out recipes that use the avocado as a bowl.

One popular option you may have seen before is where an egg is cracked in the space left by the avocado pit, allowing you to make two half-avocados with a runny egg interior — a match made in heaven. And, if you're stumped trying to figure out what to top your avocado with, you can take inspiration from dishes that use the fruit as a topping or other component. Take your favorite guacamole flavors and top your avocado with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and a spritz of lime juice. Or, if you love sushi with avocado, layer on some roasted seaweed and smoked salmon to capture some of those flavors.