Why Pumpkin Pie Always Tastes Better From A Bakery, According To Professional Bakers

Few dishes scream "holidays" like pumpkin pie. But, try as you might, your attempts never taste as good as your bakery favorites. Maybe your pastry has a soggy bottom or the filling is cracked and curdled. Or, perhaps it's technically decent but your spice blend doesn't approach the subtle balance of the pie from your favorite local bake shop.

The earliest pumpkin pie recipe dates back to 1653, although it was quite different from the ones that grace our Thanksgiving tables today. So, that has given professional bakers generations to hone their recipes. Some bakeries use family recipes while others have simply spent years perfecting theirs. Still, those aren't the only reasons why bakery pumpkin pies are better. We spoke to four professional bakers and pastry chefs to get the lowdown.

If you're wondering why pumpkin pie always tastes better from a bakery, you're in the right place. Although you can't match the years of experience and you're probably not about to fit your kitchen with a professional oven, there are some tips you can steal to make your homemade pies better. Or, just accept that professional bakers do it better and put an order in at your favorite bakery for a pumpkin pie.