The Hands-Free Way You Should Be Cooking Your Pasta

Can you really cook pasta with no hands? Of course, boiling water shouldn't be touched, so in that sense, all pasta cooking should be hands-free. You still need to put the pasta in the pot, though, even if the pot in question is a rice maker. Yes, rice maker. Despite the name, this appliance is no one-trick pony. The things you can make in a rice cooker range from soups to scrambled eggs and pancakes to pasta. The last of these is a particularly useful pasta cooking hack since it involves less pot-watching than the traditional method, and there's less water to drain when the noodles are done.

To get started, put the dry noodles into the rice cooker, making sure they come no more than halfway up the sides since they'll double in volume as they cook. For each 2 ounces of pasta, add about a cup and a half of water (or less if you prefer your noodles al dente). If you salt the water, only use a small amount since most of it will be absorbed into the noodles instead of being washed down the drain. Close the rice cooker and press the start button.

Once the water boils, the appliance will switch to the keep warm setting, but the pasta may need another 10 minutes or so to simmer in the residual heat. Open the lid every so often to stir the pasta so it won't stick, and pour off the remaining water once it's cooked.