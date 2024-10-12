Our Favorite Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Item Is A Spicy Classic

Our reviewer notes that the top breakfast selection at Chick-fil-A is the only one featuring a spicy option. This small detail has much to do with our love of the item, as the "heat helps cut through all the grease and starch." Our reviewer raves, "There's nothing I would change about this sandwich," which is high praise when you consider it lacks the toppings and accouterment of the other breakfast items on the menu. Although fast food fans have expressed disappointment with Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu on social media, some Reddit commenters share our positive opinion of the Spicy Chicken Biscuit.

The dish was described as "absolutely amazing" when combined with hash browns, while another person said, "I was blown away, it's something special." While we love the breakfast biscuit on its own, a few commenters recommend add-ons like pepper jack cheese and eggs while another suggests honey and honey butter for a truly indulgent experience.

Surprisingly, Chick-fil-A removed the breakfast item from menus in 2016, only to reintroduce the Spicy Chicken Biscuit in 2023. The chain claimed that the item got the axe to clear out the menu for new offerings, but Chick-fil-A has since stated that the iconic breakfast sandwich is here to stay.