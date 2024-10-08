Popeyes Heats Up Its Menu With A New Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich

Fans of all things spicy are in for a real treat. For a limited time, Popeyes is offering a Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich that features a battered chicken breast, brioche bun, pickles, and a zesty Ghost Pepper Sauce. (Don't be afraid! While they have an intimidating reputation, it's totally safe to eat ghost peppers — unless you're consuming them in massive amounts.) Additionally, Popeyes stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its Ghost Pepper Sauce "is scary good, but not scary spicy," which means customers can expect a manageable heat from the sandwich.

It's worth noting that the new sandwich isn't the restaurant's first foray into ghost pepper sauce. Popeyes featured ghost pepper wings in 2020 and 2023, so fans had a chance to sample the flavor previously. The new sandwich release is accompanied by a Chick or Treat promotion, which is available until October 31. Orders of $5 or more will land you a free chocolate biscuit — the perfect way to cap off an intense ghost pepper experience. You can take advantage of the free promotion when dining in-store or ordering from the Popeyes app.