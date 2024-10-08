Popeyes Heats Up Its Menu With A New Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich
Fans of all things spicy are in for a real treat. For a limited time, Popeyes is offering a Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich that features a battered chicken breast, brioche bun, pickles, and a zesty Ghost Pepper Sauce. (Don't be afraid! While they have an intimidating reputation, it's totally safe to eat ghost peppers — unless you're consuming them in massive amounts.) Additionally, Popeyes stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its Ghost Pepper Sauce "is scary good, but not scary spicy," which means customers can expect a manageable heat from the sandwich.
It's worth noting that the new sandwich isn't the restaurant's first foray into ghost pepper sauce. Popeyes featured ghost pepper wings in 2020 and 2023, so fans had a chance to sample the flavor previously. The new sandwich release is accompanied by a Chick or Treat promotion, which is available until October 31. Orders of $5 or more will land you a free chocolate biscuit — the perfect way to cap off an intense ghost pepper experience. You can take advantage of the free promotion when dining in-store or ordering from the Popeyes app.
The spiciness of Popeyes new sandwich is up for debate
If you're looking for something intensely hot, Popeyes Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich may not be for you, according to Reddit. One commenter describes it as "a bit spicier than the regular spicy," while another person states, "I always just assume it's only spicy for people who think black pepper is hot."
While the lack of heat may frustrate more adventurous eaters, this is common for fast food chains. Restaurants like Popeyes must ensure its menu items are appealing to every diner, not just those who want to torture themselves with unbelievably spicy dishes. As a result, even items touted as spicy may not have the expected impact on the taste buds. While there's no indication that the Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich will become a mainstay at the restaurant, remember that Popeyes made its chicken wings a permanent menu addition after its limited edition wings proved popular with customers. Ultimately, it's up to Popeyes fans to decide whether this item deserves a permanent spot on the menu.