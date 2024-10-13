Can You Roast Marshmallows On A Propane Stove?

Once upon a time, an evening around the campfire might end with a singalong, a ghost story or two, and of course, everybody's favorite outdoor dessert, the s'more. The practice of singing songs and telling stories around the fire may be fading into oblivion, but melted chocolate and marshmallows will never go out of fashion.

Even without the campfire, you can cook marshmallows over a charcoal grill — but can you cook them over one that runs on propane, or over a propane-powered portable camping stove? What about a propane fire ring? The answer to all of these is yes, it should be okay to do so, as long as you're willing to clean up any messy marshmallow goop that sticks to your propane-cooking equipment.

One concern folks may have about cooking over propane is that the marshmallows may take on a chemical taste. If your equipment is functioning properly, this shouldn't be an issue since propane itself is both odorless and flavorless. While your marshmallows may not have the smoky flavor that comes from a real wood fire, they shouldn't taste of gas, either. If your equipment is malfunctioning, though, there's a chance that the marshmallows may pick up some "off" flavors from chemicals added to the propane. In that case, you'll want to have a backup dessert on standby — may we suggest this tasty s'mores dip recipe?