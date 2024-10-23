7 Golden Corral Tips You'll Wish You Knew Before Eating There

There is possibly nothing more stereotypically American than the all-you-can-eat buffet. Among those, one of the most well-known is Golden Corral. Golden Corral has been in business since 1973, when the company first opened as a steakhouse. The company expanded to new locations and soon became known across the United States. Over time, as the chain grew, it transformed into the sprawling wonderland of buffets we know today.

Every Golden Corral has a massive selection. There are food stations set up throughout the 11,000 square foot buildings. In order to take full advantage of the options, though, you have to go in with a strategy. After going through a rough patch during the 2020 pandemic, as so many restaurants did, Golden Corral had to rethink the structure, but that only added to some of the company's offerings. A buffet of this size can be intimidating, but with these extra tips, we can help you make the most of any trip.