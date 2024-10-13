The Amount Of Food You Need To Prepare For A Hurricane

Hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 until November 30 each year, affects more than just those who live on the coast. Strong winds and heavy rain can result in downed trees, power outages, and flooding even far inland as a hurricane makes landfall. As with any natural disaster, emergency preparedness is essential, which can entail evacuating one's home or holing up inside, often without power, until storm recovery is complete.

In both cases, you must have a sufficient amount of food for you and your family to help you wait out the disaster. In the event of an evacuation, you should have at least three days' worth of food. If you're remaining within your home, it's recommended that you have at least two weeks' worth of food. As for water, your stock should include 1 gallon per person for every day of hurricane recovery.

Because refrigeration may be unavailable in the aftermath of the storm, the foods in your hurricane supply should mostly be shelf-stable, non-perishable items. While retailers like Costco offer ready-made prepper food kits to hold you over during disasters, putting together your own kit ensures a greater variety of foods.