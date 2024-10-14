The Chain Restaurant Signature Sauce That Prue Leith Swears By
When you think of British culinary icons, it's easy for Prue Leith to come to mind. She rose to international recognition when she became a judge on "The Great British Bake Off" but it's lesser known that Prue Leith is also a Michelin-starred chef. In her cookbook, "Prue: My All-time Favourite Recipies," Leith opened up about using the sauce from the fast-casual restaurant chain Nando's for marinating her chicken — proving that even Michelin-starred chefs with illustrious culinary careers enjoy fast food flavors and the convenience of pre-made sauces.
There are 484 Nando's locations in the U.K. and Ireland. Nando's is loved for its bold and vibrant chicken, which wouldn't be possible without marination in its special sauces (made available to customers in packaged bottles). Leith's endorsement of Nando's sauce aligns perfectly with her cookbook, which highlights recipes from her kitchen centered around convenience and quick preparation times. Using a bottled sauce from a beloved restaurant guarantees a quick preparation on top of a delicious flavor that the nation already approves of.
Nando's sauce has flavorful heat levels
For those unfamiliar, Nando's is a South African restaurant chain known for its Portuguese-style peri-peri marinated chicken. Peri-peri, also spelled piri piri, is an important ingredient of Southeastern African cuisine. Portuguese traders encountered the pepper in Mozambique in the 15th century and used it to make the iconic sauce. The pepper brings a unique heat to Nando's sauce flavors, like Lemon Herb and XX Hot.
Coincidentally enough, Prue Leith was born in South Africa, however, she moved to England before the first Nando's opened in Johannesburg in 1987. Nando's expanded to Britain in 1992, where it became a favorite among young people and students who would gather there to eat, as well as celebrities like David Beckham and Prince Harry, whose Nando's order runs on the less-spicy side.
The peri-peri chicken famously comes in six different heat levels, each of which is also sold in sauce bottles for fans like Leith to take home and cook with. In her cookbook, Leith recalls a time when she accidentally reached for a much hotter bottle than intended — great for those who love the heat but less ideal for unexpecting dinner guests. If you're wondering how many Nando's are in the U.S., there are fewer than 50. Nando's currently operates in Washington, D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia, but the chain has plans to expand.