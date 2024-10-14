The Chain Restaurant Signature Sauce That Prue Leith Swears By

For those unfamiliar, Nando's is a South African restaurant chain known for its Portuguese-style peri-peri marinated chicken. Peri-peri, also spelled piri piri, is an important ingredient of Southeastern African cuisine. Portuguese traders encountered the pepper in Mozambique in the 15th century and used it to make the iconic sauce. The pepper brings a unique heat to Nando's sauce flavors, like Lemon Herb and XX Hot.

Coincidentally enough, Prue Leith was born in South Africa, however, she moved to England before the first Nando's opened in Johannesburg in 1987. Nando's expanded to Britain in 1992, where it became a favorite among young people and students who would gather there to eat, as well as celebrities like David Beckham and Prince Harry, whose Nando's order runs on the less-spicy side.

The peri-peri chicken famously comes in six different heat levels, each of which is also sold in sauce bottles for fans like Leith to take home and cook with. In her cookbook, Leith recalls a time when she accidentally reached for a much hotter bottle than intended — great for those who love the heat but less ideal for unexpecting dinner guests. If you're wondering how many Nando's are in the U.S., there are fewer than 50. Nando's currently operates in Washington, D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia, but the chain has plans to expand.