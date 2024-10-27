The Best And Worst Flours To Use When Making Homemade Biscuits, According To Experts

Fluffy, buttery, and lightly crispy on the outside, the perfect biscuit is a marvel of the culinary arts. They may not be as eye-catching as mille-feuille or as packed with flavor as a Key lime pie, but biscuits are exquisite when executed correctly. Considering that you only need three ingredients for biscuits and 20 minutes to make them, you'd think baking them would be even simpler than producing a loaf of zucchini bread or batch of blueberry muffins. But this delicious Southern staple isn't just any quick bread, and it has its own set of requirements.

"Baking biscuits is unique due to its focus on achieving a tender texture, which is accomplished through techniques like cutting in fat to create layers," explained Cole Jeanes, pastry chef and owner of the Memphis restaurant Kinfolk. "Unlike yeast breads that require proofing and longer rising times, biscuits rely on baking powder or baking soda for a quick rise, allowing for faster preparation with minimal ingredients — typically just flour, fat, liquid, and a leavening agent. The mixing technique is crucial; it requires careful mixing to avoid developing too much gluten, which can make the biscuits tough."

Most important of all, however, is the ingredients. Since biscuits require so few of them, the quality of each can make or break the recipe. This is especially true of flour, which forms the bulk of the final product. Mashed spoke with three biscuit experts to learn which types of flour they use, and which they avoid.