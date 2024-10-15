The Sauce Hack That Transforms Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Fries
Taco Bell may have had a few flops throughout its history (such as the waffle taco and seafood salad), but there are other menu items that seem to have won the public's favor almost immediately. The chain's Nacho Cheese Fries are certainly in the latter category. Within the first five weeks of launching the product back in 2018, Taco Bell had sold over 53 million orders to eager customers. That doesn't mean you can't draw on a Taco Bell hack to improve them a little bit, though, and there's an incredibly easy one you'll want to try.
It's simple — all you need to do is add a packet of hot sauce into the container of nacho cheese sauce that comes alongside the fries and mix the two together. This hack works for a few different reasons. First of all, it spices up the cheese sauce, which some might find a tad underwhelming. Incorporating extra liquid, even just a packet's worth, also adds volume to the cheese sauce and gives it a thinner consistency. That makes it easier to coat your fries. And, since you're mixing the products yourself, you can use the amount of sauce you want to create your perfect dipping experience.
Customize your cheesy sauce
The exact amount of sauce to incorporate will depend on how much added flavor you want in your cheese sauce and what your preferred consistency is. However, there's another factor to consider — the fast food chain has more than one kind of hot sauce. Those who don't like their food with too much heat may just want to add half a packet of the mild sauce, while fiery food enthusiasts should reach right for the Diablo packets.
And, that's just sticking to the more classic hot sauce options at Taco Bell. There's plenty of room to get creative with your flavor combinations. For a slightly different flavor profile that still has a bit of heat, try the chipotle sauce. If you're an avocado lover who can never get enough guac, you might like the flavor combination of the nacho cheese paired with the avocado verde salsa sauce. Finally, if you're the type to add ranch to most of your meals, test out the jalapeno ranch sauce. Not the biggest fan of the chain's cheese sauce but love their other condiments? Add your preferred sauce to our creamy nacho cheese sauce recipe when having fries at home.