The Sauce Hack That Transforms Taco Bell's Nacho Cheese Fries

Taco Bell may have had a few flops throughout its history (such as the waffle taco and seafood salad), but there are other menu items that seem to have won the public's favor almost immediately. The chain's Nacho Cheese Fries are certainly in the latter category. Within the first five weeks of launching the product back in 2018, Taco Bell had sold over 53 million orders to eager customers. That doesn't mean you can't draw on a Taco Bell hack to improve them a little bit, though, and there's an incredibly easy one you'll want to try.

It's simple — all you need to do is add a packet of hot sauce into the container of nacho cheese sauce that comes alongside the fries and mix the two together. This hack works for a few different reasons. First of all, it spices up the cheese sauce, which some might find a tad underwhelming. Incorporating extra liquid, even just a packet's worth, also adds volume to the cheese sauce and gives it a thinner consistency. That makes it easier to coat your fries. And, since you're mixing the products yourself, you can use the amount of sauce you want to create your perfect dipping experience.