9 Frozen Dinner Roll Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Isn't it comforting to know you can find frozen dinner rolls to make your meal complete when you're too tired or too busy to bake? Even novice cooks can come across as pros by making store-bought dinner rolls taste homemade, starting with frozen rolls as a secret ingredient. These ready-to-cook side dishes are one of the more convenient inventions of 20th century food production, a solution that's easy to store and simple to prepare while adding fresh elements to your suppertime selections. Some can even solve the biggest dinner roll mistakes you can make by bringing a chic touch to a simple spread with frozen dough that's ready to go.

If you've ever faced down the frozen dinner roll section of your local grocer, you know how daunting it can be to make the right choice. To give you insight into what lies within the packages, I gathered up as many frozen dinner roll brands as my cart could hold, hauled them home, and gave them a taste test to see which options suit your table best. Whether you're looking for honey-topped buns to make a Southern meal more special or in search of straightforward rolls for a holiday feast, this round-up is your guide to the best frozen dinner rolls on the market.