13 Ways To Make Store-Bought Dinner Rolls Taste Homemade

There's no reason to serve boring, store-bought dinner rolls when there are countless ways to upgrade them so they taste homemade. Whether you're using frozen dough or you buy the rolls pre-cooked, there are tons of tricks you can use to make them taste amazing. The best tip that can help take dinner rolls up a notch in flavor is to warm them up and add flavor and fat; however, there are plenty of ways you can go about doing this with your dinner rolls.

We've gathered 13 ways to upgrade both the inside and outside of your store-bought rolls to make them taste even better. There's no reason to limit yourself to just one idea, though. You can combine several of these tips to make perfect dinner rolls that everyone will assume you spent far more time making than you actually did. So, the next time you have a potluck, feel free to just bring the rolls — once you learn how to make them fabulous, they'll no doubt be one of the biggest hits. These ideas can also work just as well for a holiday meal as they do for an ordinary at-home dinner any night of the week.