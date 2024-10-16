A Cream Cheese Swirl Makes Boxed Brownies Way More Decadent

Boxed brownie mix allows you to whip up a batch of chocolatey sweet treats with very little effort, perfect for if you're low on baking supplies or time (or both). However, that doesn't mean you can't jazz them up a little bit. One of the best hacks for making your boxed brownies taste homemade is to add your own twist to them, sprinkling on tasty toppings or mixing in sweet spreads like peanut butter, Nutella, or if you're feeling a bit more ambitious, a cream cheese swirl.

Adding cream cheese straight from the package will likely yield a swirl that's a bit too tangy for baked good purposes. Instead, you'll want to prepare a simple mixture by combining the cream cheese with an egg white, a splash of vanilla extract, a little bit of sugar to sweeten things up, and some flour to ensure your swirl holds its shape and doesn't become too liquid.

If you're worried about technique, don't be. Getting a picture-perfect swirl atop your brownies isn't complicated. Once your cream cheese mixture is the ideal consistency (not too thick and not too thin), all you need to do is add dollops over the entire surface of your brownie batter. Then take a tool like a butter knife and drag it back and forth through the batter. Go slowly and monitor the status of your swirl as you gently combine the mixtures. Before you know it, you'll have a photo-worthy treat.