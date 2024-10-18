Costco's Restaurant Gift Card Deal Is The Store's Greatest Hidden Gem
There are lots of benefits of shopping at Costco, including getting great deals on groceries, gas, appliances, and more — especially if you're keen on buying things in bulk. But there's one hidden Costco gem that you might have overlooked on your last rotisserie chicken run: restaurant gift cards. The chain offers a massive selection of discounted restaurant gift cards, making them a no-brainer for scoring savings when dining out. You'll find options for popular chains like Papa John's, Panera, and Morton's Steakhouse as well as favorites in your area. Some of them sell for 20% less than the actual value of the card. For example, you can snag $100 worth of dining credit at places like Subway or TGI Fridays for around $80. They may also come in bundles of smaller increments (for example, four $25 gift cards sold for $79.99)
Part of what makes these gift cards such a steal is the fact that you're getting great savings without really doing anything extra. There's no need to sign up for promotions or newsletters to score your discount. Whether you're shopping for someone's birthday or just keeping some cards handy for your own dining excursions, these cards are a great way to get more bang for your buck.
How to make the most of Costco's restaurant gift card deals
To stretch your dollar further, be strategic about when you buy Costco's restaurant gift cards and how you use them. First, check the store's inventory regularly during your visits or online because what's available can vary. In fact, some of Costco's best sales are online rather than in the store, so there may be opportunities to snag multiple deals at once. Generally, there are cards offering discounts of 15% to 25% off, and combining them with restaurant promotions (like happy hour or BOGO specials) when possible will maximize your savings.
It's a smart move to stock up on Costco's restaurant gift cards ahead of the holidays. Not only do they make easy gifts, especially if you aren't sure what someone wants, but you can make the most of your gift budget with the built-in savings. They could also help you avoid rushing to the store or scrambling to put something together last minute. Also, since they're often split into smaller increments, such as groups of $15 or $20, they could make excellent stocking stuffers. Just grab some cute holders, like these Primbeeks gift card envelopes, and you're good to go.