Costco's Restaurant Gift Card Deal Is The Store's Greatest Hidden Gem

There are lots of benefits of shopping at Costco, including getting great deals on groceries, gas, appliances, and more — especially if you're keen on buying things in bulk. But there's one hidden Costco gem that you might have overlooked on your last rotisserie chicken run: restaurant gift cards. The chain offers a massive selection of discounted restaurant gift cards, making them a no-brainer for scoring savings when dining out. You'll find options for popular chains like Papa John's, Panera, and Morton's Steakhouse as well as favorites in your area. Some of them sell for 20% less than the actual value of the card. For example, you can snag $100 worth of dining credit at places like Subway or TGI Fridays for around $80. They may also come in bundles of smaller increments (for example, four $25 gift cards sold for $79.99)

Part of what makes these gift cards such a steal is the fact that you're getting great savings without really doing anything extra. There's no need to sign up for promotions or newsletters to score your discount. Whether you're shopping for someone's birthday or just keeping some cards handy for your own dining excursions, these cards are a great way to get more bang for your buck.