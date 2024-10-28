While many of us maintain fond memories of sitting down at a buffet-style eatery back in the '80s or '90s, this antiquated business model seems to be slowly fading from existence when it comes to enjoying casual restaurant fare. The new, overwhelmingly preferred method for indulging in a fast food meal out seems to be ... well, a meal in.

Takeout meals for enjoying at home, at work, or in another location of choice are becoming increasingly popular in today's modern world, with drive-thru, pick-up counters, and delivery services like UberEats or DoorDash more prevalent than ever in the restaurant industry. But just because there's a takeout option available from nearly every one of our favorite chains, it doesn't mean the experience of actually using it may be a particularly enjoyable experience. Between slow preparation, incorrect orders, greasy bags, glitchy apps and more, there are a few restaurants with takeout services that seem to be consistently lacking in the eyes of consumers and delivery drivers alike — and some of these complaints may just give you pause before you next press 'order now.' Here are some of the absolute worst chain restaurants to order takeout from.