14 Regional American Breakfasts We Wish We Could Eat Everywhere

We all know the popular saying claiming that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But even without it, everyone is aware that breakfast regardless of how big or small it is can set the tone for the rest of the day. Many breakfast dishes are not limited by city lines or state borders. Bagels, egg sandwiches, pancakes, or waffles are only some of the universal morning items you can easily find in most regions. However, regardless of how interconnected we all are, there are still some breakfast dishes exclusively associated with one place that can't seem to get a proper breakthrough outside its native location. We wanted to collect all those in one place to show the sheer American ingenuity that relies on regional ingredients and traditions to create amazing locally-confined breakfast dishes.

Some of these have been popularized and made into pan-regional specials, but many are still exclusively associated with the micro-locations. Regardless, these breakfast items should be on your must-try list and can be a totally legit reason to choose a destination for your next food-centered trip.