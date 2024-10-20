Don't Go To A Brazilian Steakhouse Without Knowing How To Use The Table Cards

Brazilian steakhouses (also known as churrascarias) present a unique style of dining centered on an abundance of high-quality meats. The cornerstone of this experience is the rodízio service in which gauchos circulate the dining room with large skewers of various grilled meats, carving portions directly onto diners' plates. At the heart of this culinary adventure are the color-coded table cards that act as a communication system between diners and servers. One of the most important etiquette rules you should always follow at a Brazilian steakhouse is to be clear if you want more meat or not. That's where the cards come in. Their purpose is crucial to the flow of your meal, and the meanings of each color are akin to a stoplight's.

When your card is green side up, this signals that you're ready for more meat. The gauchos will approach your table with their skewers, offering you a tantalizing array of cuts, ranging from succulent beef and juicy pork to tender lamb and flavorful chicken. Flipping your card over to red indicates you're taking a break. This pause also allows you to enjoy the sides, visit the salad bar, or simply take a moment to digest your food.