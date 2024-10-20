Bring Balance To Your Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce With An Acidic Addition

Making your own sauces can be fun, but store-bought versions are a lifesaver for busy cooks looking to create the best meals with the least amount of time and effort. Unfortunately, these jarred or bottled versions often leave a bit to be desired when it comes to flavor or texture. That's why we turned to a pro who offered a valuable tip that will quickly and easily enhance your next teriyaki dinner.

Though there is no single answer to those wondering what teriyaki sauce is, it typically includes a base of soy sauce, mirin, and sugar along with other flavorings. When bottled, this can often end up too sweet. This is why chef Michael Vignola (currently at the helm of The Corner Store, Catch, and Catch Steak as Catch Hospitality Group's corporate executive chef) suggests adding a splash of pineapple juice to cut the sweetness and add a welcome boost of acidity. It's easy to find, affordable, and adds a unique sophistication that enhances any bottled teriyaki sauce.