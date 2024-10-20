Bring Balance To Your Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauce With An Acidic Addition
Making your own sauces can be fun, but store-bought versions are a lifesaver for busy cooks looking to create the best meals with the least amount of time and effort. Unfortunately, these jarred or bottled versions often leave a bit to be desired when it comes to flavor or texture. That's why we turned to a pro who offered a valuable tip that will quickly and easily enhance your next teriyaki dinner.
Though there is no single answer to those wondering what teriyaki sauce is, it typically includes a base of soy sauce, mirin, and sugar along with other flavorings. When bottled, this can often end up too sweet. This is why chef Michael Vignola (currently at the helm of The Corner Store, Catch, and Catch Steak as Catch Hospitality Group's corporate executive chef) suggests adding a splash of pineapple juice to cut the sweetness and add a welcome boost of acidity. It's easy to find, affordable, and adds a unique sophistication that enhances any bottled teriyaki sauce.
A versatile teriyaki partner
This trick works for more than just mediocre store-bought varieties. It can also enhance a homemade traditional teriyaki sauce recipe, which takes just 15 minutes to make from start to finish. You can even prep this ahead of time, as your pineapple-enhanced sauce can last up to three weeks in the refrigerator in a sealed container.
Experienced chefs likely won't be surprised to learn about this trick. Pineapple and teriyaki have been a classic pairing since the sauce emerged on the Western dining scene in the mid-to-late 20th century, including in dishes like grilled pineapple teriyaki chicken. Not only is the juice integrated into the sauce, but pineapple chunks are gently cooked to soften them and bring out a distinctive sweet caramelization.
Remember this trick the next time you find your store-bought teriyaki sauce a bit cloying. Your dinner guests will thank you — once they stop asking how you did it.