Costco Decks The Halls Early With The Return Of Its Wine Advent Calendar

Proving that it offers more than just practical bulk buys, Costco fans on Reddit are reporting that the warehouse retail chain's popular wine Advent calendar has arrived early. While buying wine at Costco can save shoppers about $4 per bottle, since the chain typically institutes a lower markup than other retailers, members love the Advent calendar for the festive spirit it brings. According to the Reddit post, the seasonal product was spotted in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and retails for $99. The Redditor who created the post also claimed that the wine selection was somewhat concealed, as it was located "in the back of the beer & wine section, next to cases of beer."

The product, cleverly dubbed Wine Advent-ure, comes from Flying Blue Imports. The 24 half-bottles are intended to be drunk each day of December leading up to Christmas Eve, and the packaging features a QR code where imbibers can learn more about each selection, including its origin and suggested food pairings.