Review: Burger King Hits The Jackpot With Million Dollar Whoppers
We've all had a "million dollar idea" or two, but imagine that instead of a harebrained business idea or a device that definitely won't work, it was a really good burger that could actually change your life. That's the reality for the three finalists for Burger King's Million Dollar Whopper contest.
After a nationwide online contest that drew more than 1.5 million entrants, Burger King has narrowed the list of finalists down to three. Starting November 12, all three will be available in Burger King's around the U.S. for fans to try and vote for their favorite using specialized QR codes on the packaging.
Before these special sandwiches hit stores, Burger King invited me and eight other writers to its headquarters in Miami to try out the finalists. In addition to tasting three unique takes on the classic Whopper, we learned about what went into narrowing down a list from 1.5 million and what makes a Whopper a Whopper.
What is the Million Dollar Whopper Contest?
The Million Dollar Whopper Contest is Burger King's way of truly letting fans "Have it your way." Participants were challenged to create a Whopper with up to eight ingredients that also featured a flame-grilled (or Impossible) patty and a sesame seed bun. Generative AI was utilized to create visuals of the burgers as they were constructed online, giving folks a look at what their burger might really look like.
Of course, not every burger featured normal or even realistic ingredients. Everything from cotton candy to non-food items were suggested, so while 1.5 million entries is a lot, the BK team didn't have to sort through quite that many in the end.
After narrowing it down to 20 recipes, the Burger King test kitchen got to work. They evaluated burgers based on several factors, including how feasible it was to source ingredients for a national rollout and how on-brand the suggestions were. Burgers were built, and internal taste tests were conducted before the final three were chosen.
Each of the three burger-builders — who will be identified only by their first names for privacy reasons — were flown separately to Miami for a Million Dollar Burger experience, which included a helicopter tour of the city and some time in the test kitchen where they helped shape the final build of their creations.
Aside from their creators and the team at BK, my fellow writers and I were the first people to try the new Whoppers.
Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper
This is probably the most conventional of the three Million Dollar Whopper finalists, but that doesn't make it any less tasty. Featuring maple bourbon barbecue sauce, bacon, crispy jalapeños and onion strings, and maple bacon seasoning, along with American cheese on a flame-grilled patty, this is Burger King's take on a smokehouse burger.
Everything about this sandwich works. The bacon is perfectly crunchy, and there's plenty of it, removing the possibility of those awkward bacon-less bites that some burgers offer. The barbecue sauce is sweet and flavorful and works well in contrast to the crispy onions. The jalapeños don't add much in the way of heat but do help to balance out the sweetness of the sauce.
Honestly, I'm surprised this isn't already a standard menu item. The ingredients are simple but tasty, and it feels like a natural fit next to a classic Whopper. I would absolutely order the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper if I saw it on the menu, but of the finalists, it felt the least unique, so despite a strong flavor profile, I ranked this as my third favorite.
Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper
If your eyes light up when a friend offers you their pickles, then this is absolutely the burger for you. Featuring pickle fries — more on those in a moment — a pickle ranch sauce, bacon, lettuce, and Swiss cheese, this burger is a dill lover's dream.
The texture of this burger is fantastic. Aided by the crispy bacon and fresh lettuce, the fried pickles bring a satisfying crunch to each bite. Maybe it's because they're long and thin as opposed to the traditional fried pickle chips, but the pickle fries really give this burger some heft. And thanks to the abundance of pickle flavors, it feels lighter and fresher than most other burgers. That said, it'll probably be the most polarizing. If you are lukewarm on pickles, this burger may be a bit overwhelming. Still, it's got a uniqueness that the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper lacked, which was enough to land it number two on my list.
Oh, and those fried pickles I mentioned? Keep an eye out for those as the next side dish that Burger King fry-ifies because BK loves turning things into fries. Served with a side of ranch, the pickle fries are sure to be a fan favorite and an easy hack for turning a regular Whopper into a D.I.Y. Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper in the future.
Mexican Street Corn Whopper
These days, the Whopper hardly feels like a fast-food burger. Tipping the scales at 4.4 ounces of ground beef — up from 4 ounces a few years ago — the Whopper is a large sandwich that feels less like an assembly-line creation and more like something that was actually cooked on a grill. Still, it's a burger, and some things just make sense on a burger, like bacon, barbecue sauce, and pickles. Corn, though? That's not normal burger fare, but maybe it should be.
Featuring street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and spicy queso, the Mexican Street Corn Whopper is by far the most unique of the Million Dollar Whoppers and might qualify as an altogether unique creation.
The street corn spread brings the unmistakable flavors of elote without the potential for mess that the traditional corn on the cob version brings. I was initially confused by the idea of a spread, but it retains some texture from the corn, while the milder flavor of the cotija cheese works really well in contrast to the spicy queso. Seasoned tortilla crisps add a lovely crunch, and I also appreciate that this burger includes classics like lettuce and tomato. It feels like a more well-rounded burger than the Maple Bourbon BBQ, with more distinct character than the Fried Pickle Ranch.
If the Whopper is barely a fast-food burger, then the Mexican Street Corn version is on an entirely different level, and that's a good thing.
Final thoughts and methodology
It can be tough to narrow down burger options from a menu featuring a handful of options, so imagine having to choose between 1.5 million. The folks at BK did just that and nailed it, picking three burgers that are all distinct and tasty takes on the Whopper. While the Mexican Street Corn was my favorite, I could easily see any of the three winning the public vote to become the official Million Dollar Whopper. In fact, of the nine writers invited to try these special sandwiches, the votes were split evenly, three, three, and three in favor of each burger. If that's not the sign of a good competition, I don't know what is.
I tasted all three finalists at the Burger King headquarters in Miami. My evaluations were based on taste, texture, and overall creativity. Burger King did not pay Mashed or myself for this review.