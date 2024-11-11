Review: Burger King Hits The Jackpot With Million Dollar Whoppers

The Million Dollar Whopper Contest is Burger King's way of truly letting fans "Have it your way." Participants were challenged to create a Whopper with up to eight ingredients that also featured a flame-grilled (or Impossible) patty and a sesame seed bun. Generative AI was utilized to create visuals of the burgers as they were constructed online, giving folks a look at what their burger might really look like.

Of course, not every burger featured normal or even realistic ingredients. Everything from cotton candy to non-food items were suggested, so while 1.5 million entries is a lot, the BK team didn't have to sort through quite that many in the end.

After narrowing it down to 20 recipes, the Burger King test kitchen got to work. They evaluated burgers based on several factors, including how feasible it was to source ingredients for a national rollout and how on-brand the suggestions were. Burgers were built, and internal taste tests were conducted before the final three were chosen.

Each of the three burger-builders — who will be identified only by their first names for privacy reasons — were flown separately to Miami for a Million Dollar Burger experience, which included a helicopter tour of the city and some time in the test kitchen where they helped shape the final build of their creations.

Aside from their creators and the team at BK, my fellow writers and I were the first people to try the new Whoppers.