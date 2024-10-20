How Long Is Apple Cider Good For After You Open It?
If there's a perfect fall beverage, it has to be a tart and refreshing glass of apple cider, whether you prefer it hot or cold. While you can certainly prepare your own homemade small-batch apple cider recipe, store-bought brands are just as tasty, while also being highly convenient. When it comes to the longevity of bottled apple cider, timelines can vary according to how the beverage is processed and range from one to four weeks.
Some brands of apple cider are unpasteurized, meaning that the beverage is not heat-treated to destroy harmful germs. Not only does unpasteurized apple cider carry a food safety risk when it's fresh, but it also has a shorter lifespan, as these products only last about one week in the refrigerator after opening. Pasteurized apple cider, however, can last about four weeks after being opened when refrigerated. The FDA requires unpasteurized juices to be labeled as such to ensure that consumers can make informed choices. Accordingly, checking the label when buying apple cider will give you a good idea of how long a bottle will last once it's been opened.
Common signs of spoilage to watch for with apple cider
Setting your refrigerator to the ideal temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower (as recommended by the USDA) helps keep refrigerated food and drink safe and fresh. However, apple cider can still go bad in the refrigerator, so it helps to recognize the common signs of spoilage, including how the cider looks and tastes.
First, you may notice that the beverage is becoming bubbly, which is due to the activity of yeast within the cider as it ages. As yeast generates acid, it can make the drink appear carbonated. Additionally, spoiled cider may have a noticeably darker color. If you don't notice any visual differences and inadvertently drink spoiled apple cider, the flavor will be a major giveaway. The expected sweet flavor of the cider will be closer to vinegar, which will have a strong sour taste.
If you notice any of these signs affecting your cider, it's best to discard the bottle without consuming more. While you don't have to follow all expiration dates religiously, erring on the side of caution can prevent you from consuming an unpalatable glass of apple cider.