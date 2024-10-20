How Long Is Apple Cider Good For After You Open It?

If there's a perfect fall beverage, it has to be a tart and refreshing glass of apple cider, whether you prefer it hot or cold. While you can certainly prepare your own homemade small-batch apple cider recipe, store-bought brands are just as tasty, while also being highly convenient. When it comes to the longevity of bottled apple cider, timelines can vary according to how the beverage is processed and range from one to four weeks.

Some brands of apple cider are unpasteurized, meaning that the beverage is not heat-treated to destroy harmful germs. Not only does unpasteurized apple cider carry a food safety risk when it's fresh, but it also has a shorter lifespan, as these products only last about one week in the refrigerator after opening. Pasteurized apple cider, however, can last about four weeks after being opened when refrigerated. The FDA requires unpasteurized juices to be labeled as such to ensure that consumers can make informed choices. Accordingly, checking the label when buying apple cider will give you a good idea of how long a bottle will last once it's been opened.