Fast Food Restaurants That Discontinued Their Chicken Wings

Chicken wings will always have a place in fast food, but not every fast food chain will serve them. While restaurants like Wingstop and Buffalo Wild Wings are wholly committed to sauced and seasoned wings, plenty of popular fast food spots have introduced chicken wings to their menus only to remove them shortly afterward.

Beyond just testing out a new food item, there are at least a couple noteworthy reasons that wings in particular can be temporary at restaurants that don't specialize in the dish. For instance, wing prices have become relatively unstable, fluctuating significantly between just 2019 and 2023. Some chains, then, may add wings to their menu while the price of wings is low and ultimately remove them once that price increases. Furthermore, wings are practically the official snack of football — and especially the Super Bowl — so some chains promote new wings or new wing flavors specifically to coincide with the NFL season. Of course, oftentimes wings come and go at a restaurant without any clear explanation and may likely be the victim of customers simply not ordering enough of them. With that in mind, the following nine popular chains all used to offer chicken wings before opting to discontinue their wings for good.