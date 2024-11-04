Eat Thanksgiving Dinner On-The-Go With This Stanley Tumbler Hack
A CalendarLabs survey of more than 1,000 full-time workers in the U.S. found that 18% of them don't have the day off on Thanksgiving. It just goes to show how frequently job obligations can get in the way of holiday plans. Although a Thanksgiving celebration with family in the dining room is not portable, thankfully, the food is. In fact, in a clever holiday hack, you can pack Turkey Day dishes in a Stanley tumbler for on-the-go eating. While the tumblers may be commonly associated with ice water and hot coffee, they're not limited to liquid. Stanleys can be a vessel for food, too, and Thanksgiving dinner is no exception.
This idea may remind you of Thanksgiving in a can, an internet hoax that depicted layers of dinner courses packed into one tin. However, this hack is miles better, and not just because it isn't fake. It channels similar levels of convenience, with the added benefit of keeping your layers of turkey and potatoes warm. Part of the reason Stanley tumblers are so popular is that their stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation ensure both cold and hot liquids and foods maintain their temperature for long periods. All they are lacking is a separate compartment for pumpkin pie.
Assembling your Thanksgiving Stanley
Before filling your Stanley with delicious Thanksgiving food, there are a few tips to consider. First, remove the straw because you won't need it. You can extend the tumbler's ability to keep food warm by pouring hot water into the empty cup and letting it sit for around five minutes to preheat. After dumping the hot water, your Stanley will be ready to embrace your meal with warmth. Furthermore, make sure your food is piping hot before it enters the Stanley.
Stanley tumblers are tall and quite narrow, so you may want to fill the cup with repeating layers of the different dishes. Stack small amounts of each food in any order — this could include potatoes, casseroles, turkey, and vegetables — and then drizzle sauces such as gravy on top of that. Continue layering until the Stanley has reached your desired fullness. This method allows you to enjoy everything in a few bites, as opposed to waiting until you dig to the bottom of your cup to reach a particular dish. If you like this tumbler tip, then check out some other Thanksgiving hacks you might not have heard of before.